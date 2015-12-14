FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
XL Group shares could rise more than 25 percent in next year: Barron's
December 14, 2015 / 4:10 AM / 2 years ago

XL Group shares could rise more than 25 percent in next year: Barron's

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Shares of insurer and reinsurer XL Group (XL.N) could rise over 25 percent in the next year or so, partly since share repurchases will support the company’s stock price, U.S. weekly investment publication Barron’s said in its Dec. 14 edition.

In an issue profiling the outlook for stock investments in 2016, Barron’s said XL shares trade cheaply relative to the company’s peers, and that the company’s management is authorized to buy back another $1 billion of the company’s outstanding shares, or about 10 percent based on current trading levels.

Barron’s noted that XL shares trade for just 11 times the company’s estimated 2016 earnings, compared with the insurance industry’s average of 13 times.

In its report, Barron’s quoted John Coletti, chief underwriting officer for XL’s cyber-and-technology unit in North America, as saying, “Cyber threats and data breaches continue to increase in both magnitude and sophistication,” pushing such issues to the top of the executive agenda.

Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

