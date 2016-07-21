FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 21, 2016 / 3:10 PM / a year ago

U.S. pauses review of Verizon deal to buy XO Holdings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logo of Dow Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company Verizon is seen at a retail store in San Diego, California April 21, 2016.Mike Blake

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Thursday it is pausing its review of Verizon Communication Inc's (VZ.N) planned $1.8 billion acquisition of Carl Icahn's XO Communications fiber-optic business.

The FCC said it was pausing its 180-day review period as it waits for additional information from the companies. Verizon, the No.1 U.S. wireless service provider, said in February the deal to buy XO Communications would include XO's fiber-based Internet protocol and Ethernet networks that will help serve its enterprise and wholesale customers.

Reporting by David Shepardson

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
