Xoma's inflammation drug fails late-stage study, shares slump

(Reuters) - Xoma Corp said its lead drug failed to meet the main goal of reducing inflammation in the eye in a late-stage study, sending its shares plunging 80 percent in premarket trading.

The drug developer said on Wednesday the compound, gevokizumab, was not better than a placebo in reducing the risk of inflammation in patient’s blood vessels in the eye - a condition called Behcet’s disease uveitis.

The study is being run by French drugmaker Servier and Xoma is conducting a separate late-stage study in the United States.

Behcet’s disease uveitis, considered rare in the United States, is a form of inflammation that mostly affects the eye.

Xoma is testing gevokizumab in an array of inflammatory diseases, including non-infectious uveitis and Pyoderma gangrenosum.

The company has one compound in early-stage testing and one in preclinical studies.

Xoma’s shares were trading at 85 cents before the bell. Up to Tuesday’s close of $4.39, they had gained 22 percent this year.