6 months ago
XPO's revenue jumps on strong demand from ecommerce firms
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
February 21, 2017 / 9:09 PM / 6 months ago

XPO's revenue jumps on strong demand from ecommerce firms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - XPO Logistics Inc (XPO.N) reported a 10 percent jump in its quarterly revenue, driven by strong demand from ecommerce customers.

The company, which has grown through a number of deals over the last few years, also said its acquisition of trucking company Con-way in 2015 boosted its two main businesses.

Sales at its logistics business, under which the company offers services such as warehousing and distribution, rose 8.6 percent to $1.38 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.

Revenue from the company's transportation business rose 10.8 percent to $2.33 billion. The unit includes truck brokerage and its less-than-truckload services.

"The prospect of lowering taxes and decreasing government regulations is giving optimism, particularly in our less-than-truckload and truck brokerage businesses," Chief Executive Bradley Jacobs told Reuters.

The company sold its truckload shipping business, acquired as part of its $3 billion Con-way deal, to Canadian trucking company TransForce Inc for $558 million in October.

Net income attributable to shareholders was $27.3 million, or 22 cents per share, in the latest quarter, compared with a loss of $62.8 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 24 cents per share.

Revenue rose to $3.68 billion from $3.34 billion.

Greenwich, Connecticut-based XPO also reaffirmed its full year target for adjusted EBITDA of at least $1.35 billion for 2017 and $1.58 billion for 2018.

The company's customers include General Motors Co (GM.N), Kellogg Co (K.N) and Home Depot Inc (HD.N) among others.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

