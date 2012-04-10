FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Danaher to buy Pantone owner for $468 million
April 10, 2012 / 12:50 PM / in 6 years

Danaher to buy Pantone owner for $468 million

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Industrial and healthcare conglomerate Danaher Corp (DHR.N) said it will buy X-Rite Inc XRIT.O, which owns the Pantone color measurement system, for $467.8 million.

Danaher’s offer values X-Rite at $5.55 a share, a 39 premium to the stock’s last closing price. Including assumed debt, the total enterprise value of the deal is about $625 million.

The companies said they expect the deal, which has the support of X-Rite shareholders representing 68 percent of the voting power, to close in the second quarter.

Washington-based Danaher said it would roll X-Rite into its product identification unit, which makes equipment used in packaging consumer products. When Danaher in January reported better-than-expected earnings, it told investors that pricing for the small, “bolt-on” acquisitions that Chief Executive Larry Culp is most interested in was becoming more attractive.

X-Rite shares, down 15 percent in the year leading up to the deal announcement on Tuesday, rose $1.54 to $5.54 in premarket trading. Danaher shares had not yet traded.

Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston and A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; editing by John Wallace

