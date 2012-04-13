FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Paperwork relating to Glencore-Xstrata deal delayed
April 13, 2012 / 6:25 AM / in 5 years

Paperwork relating to Glencore-Xstrata deal delayed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Documentation relating to commodities trader Glencore’s (GLEN.L) agreed $37 billion bid for miner Xstrata PLC XTA.L will be sent to shareholders later than previously anticipated, the companies said on Friday.

“Documentation relating to the merger is now anticipated to be distributed to each company’s shareholders by the end of May 2012 instead of in April as originally announced on 7 February, 2 012,” the companies said in statements.

The companies said they still expected to receive all relevant approvals to enable completion of the merger in the third quarter of 2012 and described discussions with regulatory authorities as constructive.

Reporting by Paul Hoskins

