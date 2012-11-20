FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Xstrata chairman Bond steps down after shareholder snub
November 20, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

Xstrata chairman Bond steps down after shareholder snub

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Xstrata XTA.L Chairman John Bond, who will be chairman of a combined Glencore Xstrata, said on Tuesday he planned to step down from the role once a replacement is found, citing shareholders’ decision to snub a controversial pay plan.

Xstrata shareholders earlier approved a takeover by Glencore but voted against a 140 million pound retention plan for top Xstrata managers that Bond and his board had defended.

“In the light of shareholders’ decision not to support the board’s recommendation, I have informed the Xstrata plc board and Glencore’s current chairman that, once the merger has completed, I intend to instruct the board to commence an orderly process to appoint a new independent chairman of Glencore Xstrata plc,” Bond said in a statement.

“Upon the satisfactory conclusion of the search process, overseen by the Glencore Xstrata plc board nominations committee, I will step down.”

Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
