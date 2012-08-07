Cost cuts help Xstrata beat profit expectations

LONDON (Reuters) - Anglo-Swiss miner Xstrata XTA.L, in the throes of a $26 billion takeover bid, posted a smaller-than-expected 31 percent drop in first-half profit as cost cuts helped cushion the impact of weaker prices and reduced copper production.

The miner felt the pain of market turbulence, though, as it took a $514 million hit to write down the value of its almost 25 percent stake in platinum miner Lonmin (LMI.L) - battered along with the rest of the South African-focused sector by rising costs, weak demand and stoppages.

Xstrata, one of the world’s largest producers of thermal coal and copper, agreed earlier this year to be taken over by commodities trader Glencore (GLEN.L), its largest shareholder. But the deal hit trouble in June after the miner’s second-largest shareholder, Qatar Holdings, demanded an improved offer.

Xstrata’s results had been keenly anticipated for signs of worsening profitability or a deteriorating outlook that could strengthen Glencore’s case for keeping the offer as it is - 2.8 new shares for every share.

Analysts see Xstrata’s ability to control the cost of producing a metric ton of copper or coal as key to its prospects, as the industry battles stubbornly high wages and energy prices.

Xstrata is known for its tight rein on spending, having cut costs at every reporting period since its listing. It said on Tuesday it had lowered unit costs in real terms by $105 million, a drop led by its energy-consuming nickel and zinc arms. Over the year, it plans $390 million of cost savings.

The miner did not escape mining inflation battering greenfield projects, reporting a further 7 percent increase in the cost of its Las Bambas copper project in Peru, now expected to be $5.2 billion. That is 23 percent more than original estimates two years ago.

But it cut back 2012 spending by $1 billion as it juggles a bumper capital expenditure program and an uncertain market outlook.

It said construction at Las Bambas - though not delivery - had been pushed back, in part due to permitting hitches.

It also held back early stage work at projects it has not yet approved, including El Pachon in Argentina.

A logo of the Swiss mining company Xstrata is pictured at its headquaters in Zug, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Romina Amato

As a result, 2013 spending will rise by $400 million.

DEAL OR NO DEAL?

CEO Mick Davis declined to comment on the potential outcome of the Glencore takeover ahead of a shareholder vote scheduled for September 7, but said Xstrata would not suffer if it was left as a standalone firm with two major investors - Glencore and Qatar.

“We are well positioned for a company which joins with Glencore to create a really great mining company. And if that doesn’t happen, we are well positioned as Xstrata standalone to continue to grow value for our shareholders,” Davis said.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) for the first six months of 2012 totaled just over $4 billion, down by almost a third on last year’s number but above a consensus forecast of $3.87 billion.

Operating profit dropped 42 percent to $2.45 billion.

Operating profit at its coal unit was broadly flat on the same period last year, thanks to 2011 thermal coal contracts that mitigated the impact of lower spot coal prices.

Davis said he expected prices in the thermal coal market, hit by increased U.S. exports flooding the European market, had bottomed out, with improvements already coming through.

Xstrata shares were up 2.4 percent at 904 pence at 04.00 a.m. EDT, compared with a 1.4 percent rise in the sector .FTNMX1770.

“Near term, we think that Xstrata shares will be less driven by earnings and more by the market view on the proposed combination with Glencore,” Merrill Lynch said in a note.

“We think the rationale for the proposed merger is still compelling.”