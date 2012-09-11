Xyratex slashes revenue estimate; shares plunge

(Reuters) - Network and storage equipment maker Xyratex Ltd XRTX.O estimated that third-quarter revenue would miss its forecast as demand for its data storage products from enterprise customers fell, sending its shares down 25 percent in extended trading.

The Havant, England-based company estimated third-quarter revenue to be between $271 million and $276 million, down from its prior forecast of $313 million to $373 million.

“Our preliminary financial results for the third quarter reflect reduced demand from a number of our large original equipment manufacturer customers in our enterprise data storage solutions segment,” Chief Executive Steve Barber said in a statement.

Analysts on average were expecting the company to report third-quarter revenue of $344.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Xyratex, which sells storage systems mainly to hardware vendors like NetApp Inc (NTAP.O) and Dell Inc DELL.O, also expects gross margin between 18.0 percent and 18.5 percent.

The company’s shares, which have fallen 23 percent this year, were down at $8.01 in extended trading on Tuesday. They closed at $10.74 on the Nasdaq on Tuesday.