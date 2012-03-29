Xyratex sales miss Street view, shares slide

(Reuters) - Data storage products maker Xyratex Ltd XRTX.O reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales and forecast a weak second quarter, saying it is struggling to meet demand from its large customers as it faces limited supply of disk drives.

The weak sales and outlook pushed the company’s shares down 13 percent in after-market trading. The stock had closed at $17.82 on Thursday.

For the current quarter, the company expects to earn 16 cents to 43 cents a share on an adjusted basis, largely below analysts’ estimates of 35 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Xyratex, which sells its storage systems primarily to computer hardware vendors, expects sales to come in between $297 million and $357 million, while analysts were expecting $341.7 million.

The company posted a first-quarter net income of $10.9 million, or 38 cents a share, from $4.7 million, or 15 cents a share, a year ago.

Excluding items, the company earned 40 cents a share, topping expectations of 26 cents a share, helped by better gross margins across its products and lower spending.

Revenue fell 18 percent to $295.7 million, missing expectations of $316.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

(This version of the story corrects headline to clarify that sales missed market expectations)