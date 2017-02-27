HPE to buy Nimble Storage for $1.09 billion
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co said it would buy data storage provider Nimble Storage Inc for $1.09 billion in cash, to expand its presence in the fast-growing flash storage business.
U.S. regional lender F.N.B. Corp (FNB.N) said on Monday it had received all required regulatory clearances for its proposed acquisition of Yadkin Financial Corp (YDKN.N).
The board of governors of the Federal Reserve and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) had provided the final clearance, F.N.B. said.
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania-based F.N.B. offered to buy Raleigh, North Carolina-based Yadkin Financial in July last year in an all-stock transaction worth $1.47 billion at the time.
The acquisition is expected to be completed by March 13, subject to certain conditions, F.N.B. said.
Reuters reported on the approval on Friday, citing two people familiar with the matter.
Generic drugmaker Impax Laboratories Inc has asked investment bank Morgan Stanley to help it conduct a strategic review, as it tries to cope with a tougher drug pricing environment, people familiar with the matter said.
BRUSSELS An EU court agreed with United Parcel Service on Tuesday that the EU had wrongly blocked its takeover of Dutch peer TNT four years ago, potentially allowing the world's largest package delivery company to sue regulators for damages.