Exclusive: F.N.B. Corp nears deal for Yadkin Financial - sources

(Reuters) - F.N.B. Corporation (FNB.N) is in advanced talks to acquire Yadkin Financial Corp YDKN.N in an all-stock merger that will create a U.S. regional lender with a market value of more than $4 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

The deal would be the latest sign that community bank mergers are picking up following a drought in dealmaking after the 2008 financial crisis. Lenders hope more scale will boost revenue and efficiencies in the wake of persistently low interest rates that have made their businesses less profitable.

The merger would expand F.N.B.'s reach and increase its assets by 35 percent to $27 billion, still below a key regulatory threshold of $50 billion. Lenders with more than $50 billion in assets are labeled systemically important financial institutions (SIFIs), meaning they are subjected to enhanced Federal Reserve supervision and the central bank's annual stress tests.

The deal, which has not been finalized and could still fall through should negotiations falter at the last minute, may be announced as early as Thursday, when both F.N.B. and Yadkin are scheduled to announce their second-quarter earnings, the people said.

The terms of the deal could not be learned. The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because negotiations are confidential. F.N.B. and Yadkin, which have market capitalizations of $2.7 billion and $1.3 billion respectively, did not respond to requests for comment.

Late last year, regional bank mergers came back to life when Huntington Bancshares Inc (HBAN.O) said it would acquire FirstMerit Corp FMER.O for $3.4 billion in stock and cash, bringing together the two Ohio-based lenders.

Chemical Financial Corp (CHFC.O) agreed to merge with Michigan-based peer Talmer Bancorp Inc. TLMR.O in a transaction that will create a bank with $16 billion in assets.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, F.N.B. has about $20 billion in assets and 300 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia. It provides commercial and consumer banking and wealth management solutions led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania which was founded in 1864.

F.N.B. also operates Regency Finance Company, a consumer finance company with more than 70 offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Yadkin serves over 130,000 customers, has assets of $7.4 billion, and operates over 100 branches in North and South Carolina.

In April, Yadkin completed its acquisition of NewBridge Bancorp. The all-stock deal valued NewBridge at about $456 million when it was announced.

For its part, F.N.B. recently completed an acquisition of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania-based Metro Bancorp a deal which increased F.N.B.'s pro forma assets to over $20 billion.