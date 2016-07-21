U.S. lender FNB to buy Yadkin Financial for $1.47 billion

(Reuters) - U.S. regional lender FNB Corp (FNB.N) said it would acquire peer Yadkin Financial Corp YDKN.N for about $1.47 billion in stock, the latest sign that community bank mergers are picking up following a drought in dealmaking after the 2008 financial crisis.

Yadkin's shareholders will receive 2.16 FNB shares for each share held.

This works out to $28.51 for each Yadkin share, a near 10 percent premium based on both stocks' Wednesday close.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that the two companies were in talks for a deal that would create a U.S. regional lender with a market value of more than $4 billion.

Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, FNB has about $20 billion in assets and 300 branches in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Ohio and West Virginia. It provides commercial and consumer banking and wealth management solutions led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania.

Raleigh, North Carolina-based Yadkin serves over 130,000 customers, has assets of $7.4 billion, and operates over 100 branches in North and South Carolina.

FNB said the deal was valued at about $1.4 billion, or $27.35 per share, based on the stock's 20-day trailing average closing price.

The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2017.

FNB's financial adviser was RBC Capital Markets LLC and Reed Smith LLP was its legal counsel. Sandler O'Neill & Partners LP was the financial adviser to Yadkin and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP provided legal advise.

Separately, Yadkin reported a nearly 65 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by an increase in interest income.

The company's net profit available to its common shareholders rose to $17.4 million, or 34 cents per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $10.6 million, or 33 cents per share.