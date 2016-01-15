FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yahoo says Canyon Capital letter to board contains misperceptions
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 15, 2016 / 9:45 PM / 2 years ago

Yahoo says Canyon Capital letter to board contains misperceptions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Yahoo logo is pictured in front of a building in Rolle, 30 km (19 miles) east of Geneva, in this file picture taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Yahoo Inc. YHOO.O said on Friday that a letter sent to its board from the investor Canyon Capital contained misperceptions about the company.

Yahoo shareholder Canyon Capital, in a letter obtained by Reuters on Thursday, said the Internet company’s board and management team have spent in excess of $3 billion on acquisitions to which, based on the its stock price, the market appears to ascribe negative value.

“Our board and management team have been and remain firmly committed to acting as good stewards of capital and delivering sustainable shareholder value,” Yahoo said in response to the Canyon Capital letter. “We will share details on our future plans for Yahoo on our upcoming earnings call.”

Last week, activist investor Starboard Value LP ramped up pressure on Yahoo, taking aim at Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer and her leadership team and raising the prospect that a proxy battle is approaching.

Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by David Gregorio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.