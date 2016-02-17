FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 17, 2016 / 8:53 PM / 2 years ago

Yahoo to shut down digital magazines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Yahoo logo is shown at the company's headquarters in Sunnyvale, California April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Yahoo Inc said on Wednesday it would shut down its digital magazines as part of a plan to simplify its business.

The company's digital magazines to be discontinued include those that cover food, parenting, health, travel and real estate, it said in a blog post. (goo.gl/sI68O7)

Yahoo said it would sharpen its focus on news, sports, finance and lifestyle.

The company said earlier this month it would consider “strategic alternatives” for its core Internet business and cut about 15 percent of its workforce.

Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
