FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yahoo to spin off Small Business unit with Alibaba stake
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
February 4, 2015 / 12:36 AM / 3 years ago

Yahoo to spin off Small Business unit with Alibaba stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer speaks at a Salesforce event at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, California October 30, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

(Reuters) - Yahoo has decided to spin off its Small Business unit as part of the spinoff of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

Yahoo Small Business helps small enterprises set up and run their businesses online.

Yahoo announced last week about a tax-free spinoff of its 15 percent stake in China’s Alibaba into a newly formed independent registered investment company responding to pressure to hand over to shareholders its prized e-commerce investment valued at roughly $40 billion.

Yahoo had then said the new entity would include its 384 million shares in Alibaba as well as an unspecified “legacy, ancillary” Yahoo unit.

"We're mapping out additional investments now for our platform and services," Yahoo Small Business said on its Tumblr page on Tuesday. (bit.ly/1CXtQZU)

The transaction is expected to occur in Q4 2015. The unit will move to SpinCo prior to completion of the transaction.

Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.