Boeing names new sales chief as John Wojick plans to retire
Boeing Co announced the new sales chief for its commercial airplanes division on Friday as the U.S. planemaker and Europe's Airbus battle over dwindling jet orders.
Yahoo Inc said on Friday that it would not hold a call or webcast when it reports third-quarter results on Tuesday, citing its pending $4.83 billion deal with Verizon Communications Inc.
Last month, Yahoo disclosed a massive data breach in 2014 that affected at least 500 million of its email accounts.
Verizon's general counsel said on Thursday that the company has a "reasonable basis" to believe the hack represents a material impact that could allow it to withdraw from the deal to buy the company.
Verizon reports results on Oct. 20.
Companies that are being acquired do not typically hold earnings calls with analysts.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)
Boeing Co announced the new sales chief for its commercial airplanes division on Friday as the U.S. planemaker and Europe's Airbus battle over dwindling jet orders.
Technology giants IBM Corp, Google and seven others have joined hands to launch an open specification that can boost datacenter server performance by up to ten times, to take on Intel Corp.
FLORENCE, Italy Microsoft sought EU antitrust approval on Friday for its $26 billion bid for social network LinkedIn, a spokesman said on Friday, kicking off a month-long review by regulators of its largest deal.