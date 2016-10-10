FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Yahoo disables automatic email forwarding feature: AP
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 10, 2016 / 5:40 PM / a year ago

Yahoo disables automatic email forwarding feature: AP

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man walks past a Yahoo logo during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, February 24, 2016.Albert Gea/File Photo

(Reuters) - Yahoo Inc disabled automatic email forwarding at the beginning of the month, the Associated Press reported, citing several users.

While those who have set up forwarding in the past are unaffected, users who would want to leave following recent hacking and surveillance revelations are struggling to shift to rival services, the AP reported on Monday. (apne.ws/2dKpUW3)

The company has been under scrutiny from investors after disclosing last month that at least 500 million user accounts were stolen from its network in 2014.

Reuters reported last week, citing sources, that Yahoo last year secretly built a custom software program to search all of its customers' incoming emails for specific information provided by U.S. intelligence officials, a move that raised a lot of human rights concerns.

The AP said that several users were leaving or had already left the service because of the negative headlines.

Yahoo, which agreed to be bought by U.S. telecoms company Verizon Communications Inc for $4.83 billion in July, could not be immediately reached for comment.

The company's website says that the "automatic email forwarding" feature is under development and has been temporarily disabled.

Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.