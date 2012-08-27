FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yahoo CEO Mayer names former Amazon executive as new marketing chief
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
August 27, 2012 / 11:30 PM / 5 years ago

Yahoo CEO Mayer names former Amazon executive as new marketing chief

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The Yahoo! offices are pictured in Santa Monica, California April 18, 2011. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc named veteran executive Kathy Savitt its chief marketing officer on Monday in the latest move by new CEO Marissa Mayer to overhaul her top leadership team.

Savitt, a former marketing executive at Amazon.com and American Eagle Outfitters, most recently founded Lockerz, a social commerce website that let online shoppers share links to clothing and accessory deals.

In a shock move, Mayer, 37, took the reins as Yahoo CEO in July after spending more than a decade as a high-profile employee at rival Google Inc.

Since her arrival, top Yahoo executives including interim CEO Ross Levinsohn have departed while Mayer began recruiting her deputies.

Lockerz said Monday that Chief Operating Officer Mark Stabingas will replace Savitt as CEO.

Reporting by Gerry Shih; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.