FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SoftBank President Arora to replace Son as Yahoo Japan chairman
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 21, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 2 years ago

SoftBank President Arora to replace Son as Yahoo Japan chairman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nikesh Arora, former Google chief business officer and current SoftBank Corp. vice chairman, attends a news conference in Tokyo May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Issei Kato

TOKYO (Reuters) - Yahoo Japan Corp said on Thursday that SoftBank Chief Executive Masayoshi Son would step down as its chairman in June, to be succeeded by SoftBank President Nikesh Arora.

Son will stay on as a director at Yahoo Japan, in which SoftBank owns a stake of about 36 percent.

“Nikesh Arora brings with him a broad global perspective as well as extensive knowledge of Internet businesses,” Yahoo Japan said in a statement.

SoftBank this month appointed Arora, a former Google executive, as president, and named him as a potential successor to Son, the billionaire founder of the telecoms conglomerate.

Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.