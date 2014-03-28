FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Global Markets
March 28, 2014 / 12:50 AM / 3 years ago

Yahoo Japan slumps to near four-month low after eAccess buy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A website of Yahoo Japan Corp is seen on a computer screen in Tokyo August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

TOKYO (Reuters) - Shares in Yahoo Japan Corp slumped 10.2 percent to a near four-month low on Friday after it said it will buy mobile network operator eAccess from Japanese wireless carrier Softbank Corp for 324 billion yen ($3.17 billion).

“Yahoo is a content provider. What are they picking up spectrum for?” a Tokyo-based senior trader at a foreign bank said. “This is a very much non-core business. It doesn’t make much rational sense for them.”

Yahoo Japan shares were the fifth-most traded on the main board, while SoftBank, down 2.7 percent at 7,604 yen, was the most-traded. The benchmark Nikkei average was off 0.5 percent.

($1 = 102.1350 Japanese Yen)

Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann

