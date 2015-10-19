FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yahoo executive Jacqueline Reses to join Square Inc: Bloomberg
#Technology News
October 19, 2015 / 5:43 AM / 2 years ago

Yahoo executive Jacqueline Reses to join Square Inc: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Yahoo logo is pictured in front of a building in Rolle, 30 km (19 miles) east of Geneva, in this file picture taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Yahoo Inc’s YHOO.O chief development officer, Jacqueline Reses, is leaving the company to join mobile payments company Square Inc, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Reses' role changed earlier this year when she shifted her focus to Yahoo's spinoff of its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N), Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1RQU06e)

Reuters could not immediately reach representatives at Yahoo and Square for comment outside regular U.S. business hours.

Twitter named Jack Dorsey, who also heads Square Inc, as its chief executive earlier this month, ending months of speculation about who would take the top job at the microblogging service.

Square Inc filed for its long-expected initial public offering last week in a test of Dorsey’s ability to take the company public as he grapples with a turnaround at Twitter.

Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

