FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yahoo sought to 'pause' search rollout with Microsoft
Sections
Featured
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Technology
Facebook, Google, Twitter to testify on Russian meddling
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Entertainment
Hugh Hefner: 1926 - 2017
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
October 21, 2013 / 10:19 PM / 4 years ago

Yahoo sought to 'pause' search rollout with Microsoft

Alexei Oreskovic, Dan Levine

2 Min Read

The Yahoo logo is shown at the company's headquarters in Sunnyvale, California April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Monday refused to let Yahoo Inc YHOO.O delay using Microsoft Corp’s Bing search capabilities in Taiwan and Hong Kong, affirming an arbitrator’s decision in favor of Microsoft.

Yahoo Inc Chief Executive Marissa Mayer sought to slow the rollout of its search partnership arguing that Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer’s decision to retire had raised concerns, according to court documents.

But U.S. District Judge Robert Patterson Jr upheld an arbitrator’s earlier ruling in favor of Microsoft.

Yahoo and Microsoft began a 10-year search partnership in 2010, before Mayer took over as Yahoo’s CEO. The two companies hoped their combined efforts could mount a more competitive challenge to Google Inc, the world’s No.1 search engine.

The partnership has not lived up to expectations. Google remains the dominant search engine, with roughly two thirds of the U.S. search market, while Microsoft and Yahoo’s combined share of the market is essentially unchanged.

Yahoo said it wanted to pause the process until Mayer had a chance to discuss the partnership with Ballmer’s successor, according to a court filing. Microsoft said in August that Ballmer would retire within 12 months.

Mayer has criticized the partnership in the past. “We need to see monetization working better because we know that it can and we’ve seen other competitors in the space illustrate how well it can work,” Mayer said at an investor conference in February.

Microsoft and Yahoo were not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Alexei Oreskovic; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.