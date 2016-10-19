Facebook adds food ordering feature
Facebook Inc said users in the United States would be able to order food through the Facebook pages of restaurants starting on Wednesday as part of its efforts to connect users and businesses.
Yahoo Inc (YHOO.O) said on Wednesday it formally urged the United States to provide clarification around national security orders that the government issues to internet companies to obtain user data.
The company said it sent a letter to James Clapper, the director of National Intelligence, intending to seek more transparency on such government orders.
Reuters reported earlier this month that Yahoo secretly built a custom software program last year to search all of its customers' incoming emails for specific information provided by U.S. intelligence officials.
SEOUL The next few weeks are traditionally a tense time at Samsung Electronics Co as executives wait to see if their work over the year is rewarded with promotion at the South Korean firm's annual performance review.
STOCKHOLM Struggling mobile networks giant Ericsson could try to hire a chief executive with no track record in the telecoms industry after looking beyond the obvious candidates, a source familiar with the matter said.