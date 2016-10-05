A Yahoo logo is pictured in front of a building in Rolle, Switzerland December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

DUBLIN Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner is examining a report that Yahoo Inc scanned emails for U.S. intelligence officials and said it would view any infringement of EU citizens' privacy rights as a "matter of considerable concern".

Reuters reported on Tuesday that Yahoo secretly built a custom software program to search all of its customers' incoming emails for specific information provided by U.S. intelligence officials, according to people familiar with the matter.

"Arising from media reports, the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner is making enquiries into this matter," the lead European regulator on privacy issues for Yahoo - whose European headquarters are in Dublin - said in a statement.

"Any form of mass surveillance infringing on the fundamental privacy rights of EU citizens would be viewed as a matter of considerable concern by this Office."

Yahoo said in response to the original Reuters story that it is a law-abiding company that complies with U.S. laws.

