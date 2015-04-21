Yahoo hires advisers, looks at selling Yahoo Japan stake

A Yahoo logo is pictured in front of a building in Rolle, 30 km (19 miles) east of Geneva, in this file picture taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc said on Tuesday the company had hired advisers to help it evaluate options for its valuable stake in Yahoo Japan.

Investors have been urging Yahoo Chief Executive Officer Marissa Mayer to cash in the stake, after it announced plans to spin off its stake in Chinese Internet retailer Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

The advisers will help Yahoo “determine the most promising opportunities to maximize value” for the Yahoo Japan stake, said Mayer on a call with Wall Street analysts.