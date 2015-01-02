FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yahoo search engine down shortly after Bing outage
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
January 2, 2015 / 9:25 PM / 3 years ago

Yahoo search engine down shortly after Bing outage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer speaks during her keynote address at the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Nevada January 7, 2014. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc’s search engine was down on Friday, shortly after Microsoft Corp’s search engine, Bing, was also briefly unavailable before recovering.

Users who typed search.yahoo.com got an error message saying that Yahoo engineers were working to resolve the issue. Bing powers Yahoo search under a 10-year deal announced in 2009.

A Microsoft spokesman confirmed that Bing was briefly down on Friday.

“This morning, some of our customers experienced a brief, isolated services interruption which has now been resolved,” Microsoft said.

Yahoo was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Deepa Seetharaman; Editing by James Dalgleish and Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.