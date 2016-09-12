FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 12, 2016

AOL CEO Tim Armstrong says Yahoo deal will spark 'job changes'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AOL Inc Chief Executive Tim Armstrong speaks at the Viva Technology event in Paris, France, June 30, 2016.Benoit Tessier

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - The mission to merge Yahoo's assets with AOL and Verizon's will lead to "some job changes" according to AOL CEO Tim Armstrong.

Armstrong told the crowd at TechCrunch Disrupt 2016 in San Francisco that synergies within Yahoo and AOL's operations will inevitably lead to some job changes but stressed that the deal itself was "not about job cuts."

Armstrong and Verizon executive vice president Marni Walden said the company is focused on a strategy that leverages advertisements across all platforms, utilizes partnerships with strongest competitors and strengthens media brands such as the Huffington Post and Yahoo news.

"Google is search, Facebook is social, we're going to be brand," said Armstrong.

Reporting by Deborah M. Todd

