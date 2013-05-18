FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yahoo to vote on $1.1 billion Tumblr buy: AllThingsD
May 18, 2013 / 1:11 AM / in 4 years

Yahoo to vote on $1.1 billion Tumblr buy: AllThingsD

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Yahoo logo is pictured in Rolle, 30 km (19 miles) east of Geneva, December12, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Yahoo Inc’s board will meet on Sunday to vote on whether to offer $1.1 billion in cash for New York-based blogging service Tumblr, tech blog AllThingsD cited sources close to the situation as saying on Friday.

Such an acquisition would be CEO Marissa Mayer’s largest deal since taking the helm of the once-iconic Internet company in July 2012. Yahoo is keen on Tumblr because its younger user base would enhance the older website’s “cool factor,” the technology blog cited the sources as saying.

The news could be announced as soon as Monday, it said. Yahoo has invited press to an event in Manhattan at which it promised to “share something special,” without elaborating.

Mayer, who spent 13 years at Google Inc, is trying to revitalize a former Internet powerhouse that in recent years has struggled with declining business. On its home page, Tumblr says it hosts 108 million blogs, with 50.7 billion posts between them.

Yahoo declined to comment, while Tumblr did not respond to requests for comment.

Reporting by Edwin Chan; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
