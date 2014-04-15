FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vevo widens ties with Yahoo over its music videos
Sections
Featured
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
U.S.
Trump urges fans to consider NFL boycott
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
April 15, 2014 / 2:46 AM / 3 years ago

Vevo widens ties with Yahoo over its music videos

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A Yahoo logo is pictured in front of a building in Rolle, 30 km (19 miles) east of Geneva, in this file picture taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Yahoo Inc and Vevo, an online music video hub that provides some of the most popular content on Google’s YouTube, have expanded their content and regional partnership, Vevo said Monday amid mounting competition for online viewers.

The deal brings Vevo’s music videos, live concert events and other original music programming to Yahoo’s video channel, Yahoo Screen, in the United States and Canada.

In coming weeks, the partnership will extend to Britain, Germany, Spain, France and Italy as well as the Yahoo Screen mobile app, the statement said. (r.reuters.com/cyj58v)

Vevo’s videos have been featuring on Yahoo Music since 2012.

The reworked deal with Vevo highlights Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer’s strategy to increase video views as she tries to increase the time users spend on its websites.

Online video commands higher ad rates than other types of Web content and has become a competitive arena as it is increasingly viewed as a bulwark against the steady decline in prices for online display ads.

Vevo, which is a joint venture of Universal Music Group and Sony Music Entertainment, also has Google Inc as a minority stakeholder.

Universal Music is owned by Vivendi SA and Sony Music is a unit of Sony Corp.

Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh and Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.