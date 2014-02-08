FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yahoo to partner with Yelp on local search engine results: WSJ
February 8, 2014 / 10:45 PM / 4 years ago

Yahoo to partner with Yelp on local search engine results: WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A Yahoo logo is pictured in front of a building in Rolle, 30 km (19 miles) east of Geneva, in this file picture taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Internet portal Yahoo is partnering with consumer reviews website Yelp to beef up local results in its search engine, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Yahoo Chief Executive Marissa Mayer unveiled the news at an employee meeting on Friday, the newspaper said, citing a person present at the meeting.

Yahoo’s search engine will incorporate Yelp’s listings and reviews and the feature will be launched in the coming weeks, the newspaper said.

The terms of the deal, which could help Yahoo compete with market leader Google, were not revealed.

Yahoo and Yelp could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Paul Simao

