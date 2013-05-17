FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yahoo Japan suspects 22 million user IDs leaked: Kyodo
#Technology News
May 17, 2013 / 6:25 PM / in 4 years

Yahoo Japan suspects 22 million user IDs leaked: Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A website of Yahoo Japan Corp is seen on a computer screen in Tokyo August 19, 2009. REUTERS/Stringer

(Reuters) - Yahoo Japan Corp said on Friday night it suspected that up to 22 million of its user IDs may have been “leaked” and it detected an unauthorized attempt to access the administrative system of its web portal Yahoo Japan, the Kyodo news agency reported.

The leaked information does not include passwords and data necessary for identity verification to reset passwords, the agency said.

The company detected the access attempt at around 9 pm on Thursday, Kyodo reported.

Yahoo Japan checked its system after severing access and found traces of an attempt to steal user IDs, according to Kyodo.

Yahoo Inc has a 35 percent stake in Yahoo Japan.

Reporting by Neha Alawadhi in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
