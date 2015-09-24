Yale's endowment posts 11.5 pct returns

Old Campus at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, November 28, 2012. REUTERS/Michelle McLoughlin

(Reuters) - Yale University’s [YALE.UL] investment return was 11.5 percent for the year ended June 30, valuing its endowment at $25.6 billion, according to a report on the university newsletter.

The endowment value rose 7.1 percent from last year, when the return was 20.2 percent.

Spending on endowment, which is the largest source of revenue for the university, is projected to be $1.2 billion for fiscal 2016, YaleNews reported. (bit.ly/1NPCyyK)

Harvard University’s endowment posted a 5.8 percent return in 2015 to hit a record $37.6 billion.

Harvard’s endowment remains the largest in the world.