Saudi's Yansab fourth-quarter net profit rises 39.7 percent, beats forecasts
January 13, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 3 years ago

Saudi's Yansab fourth-quarter net profit rises 39.7 percent, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s Yanbu National Petrochemical Co 2290.SE (Yansab) reported a 39.7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, beating analysts’ forecasts as productivity and sales increased from a year earlier.

The firm, a subsidiary of Saudi Basic Industries Corp 2010.SE (SABIC), made a net profit of 617.8 million riyals ($164.6 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, up from 442.2 million riyals in the same period of 2013, a statement to the Saudi bourse said.

Analysts polled by Reuters on average forecast Yansab would make a quarterly profit of 558.3 million riyals.

The company said the profit rise was due higher production and sales compared to a year earlier when there was a temporary plant shutdown.

Yansab’s 2014 net profit was 2.48 billion riyals, down from 2.64 billion riyals in 2013, a drop it attributed to lower sales prices for some products as well as higher costs.

Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by David French

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
