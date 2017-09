OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara will spend $220 million to rebuild and expand its technical ammonium nitrate plants in Köping, Sweden by 2017, it said on Friday.

The investment will include the construction of a new nitric acid plant to replace of a unit that is approaching the end of its operating life, and the project will lift the unit’s technical ammonium nitrate capacity to 450,000 tonnes per year from 360,000, Yara said.