FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Norwegian firms Yara, Kongsberg to build self-steering container ship
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
May 9, 2017 / 6:26 PM / 3 months ago

Norwegian firms Yara, Kongsberg to build self-steering container ship

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OSLO (Reuters) - Norwegian fertilizer producer Yara and maritime technology firm Kongsberg Gruppe are teaming up to build what they said would be the world's first fully electric and self-steering container ship.

"The new zero-emission vessel will be a game-changer for global maritime transport contributing to meet the United Nations sustainability goals," the companies said on Tuesday.

Automobile makers and technology companies are already working on the development of self-driving cars and trucks, as well as electric vehicles.

The planned autonomous container feeder will cut emissions from road transport when it starts shipping products from Yara's Porsgrunn plant to Norway's Brevik and Larvik ports for global deliveries in 2018, the companies said.

Brevik and Larvik ports are about 14 km and 26 km away from Porsgrunn respectively by road.

The ship is expected to operate initially as a manned vessel, moving to remote-controlled operation in 2019 and to fully autonomous mode from 2020.

Reporting by Nerijus Adomaitis; editing by Alexander Smith

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.