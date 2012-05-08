FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shares of Yellow Media slide on weak results
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
May 8, 2012 / 3:50 PM / 5 years ago

Shares of Yellow Media slide on weak results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Shares of telephone directory publisher Yellow Media Inc YLO.TO fell as much as 40 percent, after the company reported a C$2.9 billion quarterly loss and its print revenue slumped further.

The company, which has a market value of about C$72 million, had a net debt burden of about C$1.5 billion as of March 31. It has been trying to move its directory business away from print to an online model.

“The acceleration of the decline in revenue this quarter compared with the fourth quarter is going to continue, given it was caused by both a reduction in online growth and an increase in the pace of decline of print revenue,” said analyst Maher Yaghi of Desjardins Securities.

Yaghi, who has a “sell” rating on the stock, cut his price target to C$0.01 from C$0.15.

Digital accounts for about 30 percent of the Montreal-based company’s total revenue.

“We did expect the digital revenue growth to slow down ... but we did not think it would go from what was 20 percent in the fourth quarter of last year to 7.8 percent now,” S&P credit analyst Madhav Hari said.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services in February lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Yellow Media to “B-”.

“There is a heightened risk of a restructure of this company in a not-so-distant future,” Hari said. S&P could further downgrade Yellow Media in the near future as it still has the company on credit watch with negative implication, he said.

Shares of the company were trading down at 6.5 Canadian cents on Tuesday morning on the Toronto Stock Exchange. They touched a low of 6 Canadian cents.

Reporting by Bhaswati Mukhopadhyay in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.