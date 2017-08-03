FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
31 minutes ago
Yelp to sell Eat24 for $287.5 million, authorizes share repurchase
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S.
'Nobody kill anybody': Baltimore rallies against wave of violence
U.S. warms to veggie burgers
Lifestyle
U.S. warms to veggie burgers
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
Reuters Focus
U.S. to reject biofuel program tweaks in blow to refiners, Icahn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology News
August 3, 2017 / 8:35 PM / 31 minutes ago

Yelp to sell Eat24 for $287.5 million, authorizes share repurchase

Marc Vartabedian

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Yelp Inc. logo is seen in their offices in Chicago, Illinois, March 5, 2015.Jim Young/File Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Yelp Inc (YELP.N) said on Thursday it would sell its Eat24 business to Grubhub (GRUB.N) for $287.5 million in cash, as it posted revenue that beat expectations, news that sent Yelp's shares up 19 percent.

The consumer review website operator also said its board had authorized a $200 million share repurchase program.

Shares of Grubhub, meanwhile, fell 7 percent in extended trade. The online food delivery platform reported second-quarter revenue up 32 percent to $159 million, slightly above the $158 million expected on average by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Yelp said it would enter a long-term strategic partnership in which it would integrate online ordering from restaurants on Grubhub's site.

Yelp's second-quarter revenue rose 20 percent to $209 million, above the $205 million expected by analysts, on average.

Net income of $7.6 million far exceeded $400,000 a year earlier. Earnings per share were 9 cents per share, versus 1 cent per share, a year ago.

Looking to the third quarter, Yelp said it expects revenue of $217 to $222 million. Analysts have been expecting $219.67 million.

Shares rose to $37.28 in after-hours trade, up nearly 19 percent, after closing at $31.37.

Reporting by Marc Vartabedian; Editing by Lisa Shumaker and David Gregorio

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.