Yelp rises on reports of integration with Apple maps

(Reuters) - Shares of Yelp Inc (YELP.N) jumped 12 percent on Thursday following media reports that Apple Inc (AAPL.O) is planning to integrate the customer reviews website’s services into the new maps application in the latest version of its operating system.

Apple launched its own mobile mapping service last month, taking the fight into Google Inc’s (GOOG.O) domain.

The integration of Yelp’s services with Apple’s iOS6 will allow users to check in to different locations and businesses directly, without opening the Yelp app, thestreet.com reported on Wednesday.

Yelp was not immediately available for comment.

Yelp, which sells ads and other services to local businesses like restaurants and electricians, would likely see a big rise in check-in activity after the integration, given the huge popularity of the iPhone.

The company, which went public in March, recently said its number of active business accounts more than doubled in the first quarter.

The company’s shares rose to $27.7 in morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange.