Donors pledge $4 billion aid to Yemen: British minister

RIYADH (Reuters) - International donors pledged more than $4 billion in aid to Yemen at a meeting in Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, British Foreign Office Minister Alistair Burt said.

“More than $4 billion was pledged today. But the significance of today was it was important to reconfirm the support of such a large group of countries for Yemen,” he said.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s top oil exporter, had earlier said it would give the impoverished Arabian Peninsula country $3.25 billion in aid.