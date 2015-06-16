FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. killed al Qaeda's Wuhayshi, U.S. officials say
June 16, 2015 / 3:55 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. killed al Qaeda's Wuhayshi, U.S. officials say

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States killed deputy leader of al Qaeda, Nasser al-Wuhayshi, in a strike in Yemen, U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday.

Two of the officials said the White House would make an announcement on Wuhayshi shortly.

Wuhayshi, a close associate of Osama bin Laden in the years before the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks on the United States, was once seen as a successor to al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahri. He also was leader of al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, widely seen as the militant network’s strongest branch.

Reporting By Mark Hosenball, Arshad Mohammed and Lesley Wroughton; Editing by Bill Trott

