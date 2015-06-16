White House confirms Al Qaeda deputy leader killed in Yemen

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House on Tuesday confirmed that the deputy leader of al Qaeda, Nasser al-Wuhayshi, has been killed in Yemen and called the death a “major blow” to the organization.

“The president has been clear that terrorists who threaten the United States will not find safe haven in any corner of the globe,” the White House said in a statement.

“While AQAP, al Qaeda, and their affiliates will remain persistent in their efforts to threaten the United States, our partners, and our interests, (his) death removes from the battlefield an experienced terrorist leader and brings us closer to degrading and ultimately defeating these groups,” it said.