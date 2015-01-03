FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yemen arrests three foreigners over possible al Qaeda links
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
January 3, 2015 / 9:32 AM / 3 years ago

Yemen arrests three foreigners over possible al Qaeda links

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI (Reuters) - Yemeni police have arrested three foreigners in the capital Sanaa after one of them was found to have al Qaeda material in his possession, the Interior Ministry said.

The foreigners, a Bulgarian, Belgian and Somali, were aged between 22 and 48, the ministry said on its website late on Friday.

“The third person was found to have slogans for al Qaeda in his possession,” the statement said without identifying which of the three men it was referring to.

Last year Yemeni security forces launched a campaign to drive out al Qaeda from their strongholds in the south. U.S. drone attacks have also targeted suspected al Qaeda members.

Militants have still proved capable of launching attacks in the volatile Western-allied country, which shares a long border Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest oil exporter.

Their most lethal attacks have recently been directed against the Shi‘ite Muslim Houthi movement that took over Sanaa in September. Al Qaeda regards Shi‘ites as heretics.

Writing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.