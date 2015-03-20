Death toll rises to at least 24 in Yemen's mosque suicide bomb attacks: sources

SANAA (Reuters) - At least 24 people were killed when suicide bombers blew themselves up in two mosques in the Yemeni capital Sanaa on Friday during noon prayers, security and medical sources told Reuters.

The mosques are known to be used mainly by supporters of the Shi‘ite Muslim Houthi group which has seized control of the government.

Yemen is torn by a power struggle between the Iranian-backed Houthis in the north and the U.N.-recognized President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi, who has set up a rival seat in the south with Gulf Arab support.