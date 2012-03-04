FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
At least 35 Yemen soldiers slain in clash with militants
March 4, 2012

At least 35 Yemen soldiers slain in clash with militants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - At least 35 Yemeni soldiers were killed in the south of the country on Sunday in clashes with militants linked to al-Qaeda, medics said.

Medics at a military hospital in the southern port city of Aden said dozens were also wounded and the number of casualties was likely to rise as a result of the fighting.

Clashes broke out after twin suicide bombings targeting military posts in Zinjibar earlier on Sunday.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Ben Harding

