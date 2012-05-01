FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Suspected al Qaeda gunmen kill Yemeni, wound Frenchman
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 1, 2012 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

Suspected al Qaeda gunmen kill Yemeni, wound Frenchman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANAA (Reuters) - Suspected al Qaeda-linked gunmen killed a Yemeni working for Total on Tuesday and wounded a Frenchman and a second Yemeni working for the French oil group, a Total security official said.

The attack took place as the men were driving from an oil field in eastern Hadramout province to an airport in the town of Seiyun.

“They were on their way to Seiyun airport. They were 2 km (1.2 miles) northeast of Seiyun when the car came under attack by five masked gunmen with rifles,” the Total official said.

Reporting by Tom Finn; Writing by Isabel Coles; Editing by Louise Ireland

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.