Yemen intelligence officer killed in Sanaa: ministry

SANAA (Reuters) - A Yemeni intelligence officer was killed on Thursday by a gunman shooting from a motorbike, the defense ministry said on its website.

The attack took place in the Habra district of the capital Sanaa, the ministry said without giving further details.

The shooting came the same day a security official said a U.S. drone attack killed at least four suspected Islamist militants in a car in a remote province of eastern Yemen.

Washington, which fears the spread of Islamist militancy in Yemen, has stepped up attacks by unmanned drones this year.

The impoverished Arabian Peninsula state has been in turmoil since an uprising erupted last year and forced veteran ruler Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down in February.

Militants gained ground during the unrest, which was inspired by revolts across the Arab world, and took control of several towns in south Yemen.

The army, with U.S. backing, has forced them out of some areas this year but they have hit back with a series of suicide bombings targeting government institutions.

On Monday, a presidential adviser said he had survived an apparent assassination attempt when armed men opened fire on his car in Sanaa.