Ten army-allied militiamen killed in Yemen: commander

ADEN (Reuters) - A suicide bomber killed at least 10 members of a pro-government militia that had helped the Yemeni army to drive al Qaeda-linked Islamist militants out of southern strongholds in a U.S.-backed campaign last year, a local commander said on Monday.

Nizar Jaafar said at least 15 other people had been wounded in the attack on a local office of the Popular Committees in the town of Lawdar in the southern province of Abyan. Some were in serious condition.