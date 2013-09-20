Gunmen shoot dead around 10 soldiers in second southern Yemen attack

ADEN (Reuters) - Gunmen killed around 10 soldiers in an attack on a military headquarters in the town of Mayfaa early on Friday in the southern Yemeni province of Shabwa, a security official said.

The gunmen later stole vehicles belonging to the security forces and escaped, local residents said.

Around 20 soldiers were killed in a separate attack in Shabwa on Friday morning.

(The story corrects to show the soldiers were in a military headquarters and not on patrol.)