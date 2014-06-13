FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Yemeni attack kills four suspected al-Qaeda militants: state news agency
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
June 13, 2014 / 5:41 PM / 3 years ago

Yemeni attack kills four suspected al-Qaeda militants: state news agency

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ADEN (Reuters) - Yemeni forces bombed and killed four suspected al-Qaeda militants in the country’s restive South, military sources told the state news agency Saba on Friday.

The sources said Yemeni forces late on Thursday “directed a targeted preventive strike on terrorist fighters” plotting attacks, saying it had destroyed weapons stores and several vehicles.

It was unclear whether the attack in the Ataq area of Shabwa province was launched from the air or the ground.

Yemen - the Arab world’s poorest state - has been fighting al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, widely regarded as the global Islamist militant group’s most active branch, for years.

The government launched an unprecedented ground offensive against the group beginning in late April but barely managed to dent their ability to grab land and strike back at the military.

Arab Spring uprisings swept Yemen’s veteran autocrat president from power in 2011 but led to a breakdown of the military and eroded the state’s control over its territory.

The United States is concerned about the resurgence of the al-Qaeda organization in Yemen, and has repeatedly launched drone bombings on suspected militants which critics say are imprecise and have often killed civilians.

Reporting by Mohammed Mukhashaf; Writing by Noah Browning; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.